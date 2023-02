Google makes AlloyDB for PostgreSQL available in 16 new regions

Google is expanding the availability of AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, a PostgreSQL-compatible, managed database-as-a-service, to 16 new regions. AlloyDB for PostgreSQL was made generally available in December and competes with the likes of Amazon Aurora and Microsoft Azure Database for PostgreSQL.“AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, our PostgreSQL-compatible database service for demanding relational database workloads, is now available in 16 new regions across the globe. AlloyDB combines PostgreSQL compatibility with Google infrastructure to offer superior scale, availability and performance,” Sandy Ghai, senior product manager of AlloyDB at Google, wrote in a blog post. To read this article in full, please click here