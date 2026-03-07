NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
07.03.2026 13:07:00
Google Owns a $1 Billion Unicorn Defense Company Now
"Don't be evil." That was the motto Google adopted for itself back when it went public in 2004.Within 14 years, this motto had evolved into "don't work with the U.S. military" (unofficially, one imagines), when Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) very publicly pulled out of a Pentagon contract called Project Maven that would have used its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for military purposes.Fast-forward just a few more years, and while one hopes Google is still avoiding actual evildoing, it's willing to compromise on the military part.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
