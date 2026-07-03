Parent Aktie
WKN DE: A0NA6J / ISIN: US69945P1075
|
03.07.2026 14:06:00
Google Parent Alphabet Invested $900 Million Into SpaceX in January 2015 -- Here's How Much That Investment Is Worth Today
When most investors think of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), they likely envision its globally dominant internet search engine (Google), ultra-popular streaming platform (YouTube), or the world's No. 3 cloud infrastructure services platform (Google Cloud). But what they may not realize is what a truly phenomenal investor Google has been.While retail investors have seemingly tripped over each other to gain exposure to Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) (NASDAQ: SPCX) following its record-setting initial public offering (IPO), Google has been a stakeholder for well over 11 years. This initial investment is now worth more than the GDP of Costa Rica. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!