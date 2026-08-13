Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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13.08.2026 11:06:00
Google Parent Alphabet Just Revealed How Many SpaceX Shares It Owns... and the Figure Is a Doozy
For most investors, earnings season is the pinnacle of each quarter. The six-week period during which most S&P 500 companies report their quarterly operating results provides invaluable information for investors.But a strong argument can be made that quarterly Form 13F filings can be equally important. These filings detail which stocks Wall Street's brightest money managers purchased and sold in the latest quarter. The catch is that "money managers" also includes businesses with sizable investment portfolios, such as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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