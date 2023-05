Google Partners With Wendy's For Drive-Thru AI

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Get ready for some sparkling AI -generated chit-chat the next time you pull into a drive-thru.Fast-food giant Wendy's has called on Google to help it build a generative AI chatbot that can take food orders from drive-thru customers. The point of the chatbot will be to speed up drive-thru lines, although Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor told/warned The Wall Street Journal that the chatbot will be "very conversational".Continue reading