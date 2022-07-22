|
22.07.2022 08:00:05
Google Pixel 6a review: this mid-range master is a true bargain
Top chip, brilliant camera, great software and solid battery life in a smaller body with a cheaper priceThe Pixel 6a is Google’s latest mid-range smartphone offering the same chips and performance as its top phones, but in a new, smaller body for a cheaper price.The phone costs £399 ($449/A$749), which is £200 less than the Pixel 6, but offers 80% of what you get with Google’s top models.Screen: 6.1in 60Hz FHD+ OLED (429ppi)Processor: Google TensorRAM: 6GBStorage: 128GBOperating system: Android 12Camera: 12.2MP + 12MP ultrawide, 8MP selfieConnectivity: 5G, eSIM, wifi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and GNSSWater resistance: IP67 (1m for 30 minutes)Dimensions: 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mmWeight: 178g Continue reading...
