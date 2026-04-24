Google Plans Up To $40 Bln Investment In Anthropic Amid AI Race

(RTTNews) - Google is setting its sights on a huge investment, potentially reaching $40 billion, in Anthropic, which shows just how fierce the competition for computing power in AI is becoming.

Reports suggest that Google, under its parent company Alphabet, will kick things off with a $10 billion investment, valuing Anthropic at around $350 billion. The remaining $30 billion is likely to be released contingent on the company hitting specific performance targets.

This comes on the heels of Anthropic launching its newest AI model, Mythos. They say it's their most powerful system yet, packed with advanced cybersecurity features. But there are concerns about misuse, so access has been limited to a few select partners, and it seems the model has already leaked beyond those authorized users.

This whole scenario sheds light on how crucial access to computing infrastructure has become in the AI arena. Companies are racing to lock in sizable data center capabilities and specialized chips necessary for training and deploying advanced models. Competitors like OpenAI are also securing major infrastructure deals, including partnerships with chipmakers like Cerebras.

Anthropic isn't sitting still either; they've been growing their own infrastructure aggressively. They recently teamed up with CoreWeave for more data center capacity and got an extra $5 billion from Amazon as part of a larger agreement that might see up to $100 billion in computing resources over time.

Even though they're rivals in the AI model space, Google is still a vital infrastructure ally for Anthropic. The startup relies significantly on Google Cloud, especially for tensor processing units, those specialized chips made for AI tasks, often seen as alternatives to what Nvidia offers.

Previous collaborations involving Anthropic, Google, and Broadcom have already locked in gigawatts of TPU-based computing capacity starting in 2027. This new investment is set to deepen that partnership, with Google expected to add another 5 gigawatts of computing power over the next five years.

This investment underscores the growing connections between major tech players, even while they compete, and highlights just how much capital is needed to remain at the forefront in the fast-paced AI landscape.