Google Plays Key Role in Advanced U.S. Cloud Strategies

Leading U.S. enterprises are adopting Google Cloud Platform (GCP) as part of multi-cloud strategies that take advantage of GCP’s advanced data management, analytics and other features, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for the U.S. finds Google is carving out a place for itself alongside AWS and Microsoft Azure as companies set up cloud infrastructure to modernize their IT capabilities.

"Enterprises with mature cloud strategies may eventually use all three cloud platforms, each for its own strengths,” said Bernie Hoecker, partner, enterprise cloud transformation at ISG. "These early movers are setting the pace for the market, and they are driving sophisticated cloud estates. The majority of these firms reside in the U.S., which is currently the most advanced cloud market.”

While many enterprises turn to AWS for large-scale computing and storage capacity and to Azure for user-facing cloud services, companies increasingly include GCP in their cloud environments to meet the needs of advanced applications, ISG says. An example is applications for autonomous vehicles, which require real-time, data-intensive decision-making with high stakes for speed and accuracy.

Even enterprises coming to the cloud later than others are adopting multi-cloud approaches to leverage the benefits of more than one platform, the report says. Two-cloud strategies are emerging as a trend among a majority of companies. In all multi-cloud implementations, Google’s sophisticated APIs enable smooth integration with other cloud services.

GCP also stands out in terms of sustainability, an increasingly important consideration for companies in the U.S. and other regions, the report says. Google already achieves net-zero emissions through carbon offsets and has pledged to be carbon-neutral by 2030.

"Advanced operations like AI are the most resource-intensive uses of the cloud,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "That makes energy efficiency and environmental factors even more critical, and Google recognizes this.”

The report also explores trends around a wide range of other services available from Google and its provider partners, including implementation and integration, cloud-based SAP workloads and workspace services.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 30 providers across five quadrants: Implementation and Integration Services, Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Managed Services, SAP Workloads and Workspace Services.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Infosys and TCS as Leaders in all five quadrants. It names Cognizant, HCL and Wipro as Leaders in four quadrants each. Deloitte is named as a Leader in three quadrants, and Mindtree, Rackspace Technology and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in two quadrants each.

In addition, Mindtree, Persistent Systems, Quantiphi and Tech Mahindra are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants each. Cognizant is named as a Rising Star in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from Cognizant, Rackspace Technology and Quantiphi.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005712/en/