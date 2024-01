Google Project IDX adds Android emulators, iOS simulator

Project IDX , Google’s experimental, AI-powered, cloud-based developer platform, has added Android and iOS simulators and templates for Go, Python, Node.js, and other languages and development frameworks, the company announced on January 25.An experimental initiative in limited preview, Project IDX is intended to bring an entire full-stack, multi-platform application development to the cloud. The latest additions bring an iOS simulator and Android emulators into the browser, enabling developers to see what their applications look like across multiple platforms without having to leave their workspace. The Android emulators allow full testing of the Android app from the IDX workspace, while the iOS simulator allows for “spot-checking” the app’s layout and behavior. The iOS simulation is still in an experimental phase.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel