Google pulls the plug on Optimize

Google’s Optimize and Optimize 360 website testing and analytics tools will no longer be available after September 30, 2023. Customers’ personalizations and experiments on Optimize and Optimize 360 can continue to run until September 30, but any still active on that date will end, the company said.In a bulletin published January 20, Google said it remains committed to enabling businesses of all sizes to improve user experiences and is investing in A/B testing in Google Analytics 4. Introduced July 31, 2019, Google Analytics 4 is an analytics service for measuring engagement and traffic across websites.To read this article in full, please click here