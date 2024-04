Google rolls out a new JPEG coding library

Google has introduced Jpegli, a JPEG library for image encoding. The new library is intended to be faster, more visually pleasing, and more efficient than traditional JPEGs. Proponents of the technology said it has the potential to make the Internet faster and more beautiful.Announced April 3 and accessible from GitHub, Jpegli maintains high backward compatibility while offering enhanced capabilities and a 35% compression ratio at high-quality compression settings, Google said. Jpegli works by using new techniques to reduce noise and improve image quality. New or improved features include adaptive quantization heuristics from the JPEG XL reference implementation, improved quantization matrix selection, calculation of intermediate results, and the possibility to use more advanced colorspace.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel