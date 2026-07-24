Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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24.07.2026 14:22:00
Google Search Revenue Grew 17% Last Quarter, Down From 19%. It's the First Slowdown in a Year.
AI is supposed to help businesses accelerate. But Google search just grew slower than the quarter before. And -- judging by the headlines about the earnings report -- almost nobody noticed.Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) second-quarter report this week buried the figure under two louder storylines -- a $99 billion paper gain on its equity stakes, and another increase in capital spending plans, to a range topping out at $205 billion this year. The market reacted to the spending, sending shares down about 7% on Thursday.But I'd argue the Search number deserves more attention than either. Google Search & other revenue, the biggest single line in Alphabet's business, grew 17% year over year to $63.3 billion. In the first quarter, it grew 19%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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