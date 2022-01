Google Serves Up a New Ad-Tracking Cookie Replacement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been about three years since Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Google said it would disable third-party tracking cookies in the popular Chrome browser. In its place, Google proposed a new online activity-tracking technology known as Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC). One year later, Google invited other online advertising companies to propose improvements for the FLoC solution.But the industry never embraced this platform the way Google had anticipated. FLoC also ran into user complaints and lawsuits along the way. And this week, Google simply pulled the plug on the whole FLoC idea.FLoC is effectively dead, but Google has other ideas. The new new solution for privacy-respecting ad tracking is called Topics. This system could become the industry-standard replacement for third-party cookies, and user groups seem more open to Topics than they ever were to FLoC. Let's see what's new.