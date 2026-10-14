Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
|
14.10.2026 11:49:00
Google Signed a Deal for Existing Reactors. So Why Did Oklo and NuScale Jump on the Constellation Energy News? The Read-Through Investors Are Missing.
The technology sector's commitment to nuclear energy continues to strengthen. Just last week, Google's parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) agreed to purchase nuclear-generated electricity from utility company Constellation Energy's (NASDAQ: CEG) existing nuclear power plants for 15 years, in addition to making a 20-year agreement to purchase 890 megawatts' worth of power from nuclear power production facilities that Constellation will build in the future. Alphabet's long-term commitment will enable Constellation Energy to confidently invest $4.3 billion in new nuclear energy capacity, adding to its already-extensive nuclear power portfolio.
Constellation shares jumped on the news, of course. But so did shares of small modular reactor (SMR) developers Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) and NuScale (NYSE: SMR), despite having no involvement in Constellation's agreement with Google. What gives?
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|
12.10.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Alphabet C (ex Google)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Alphabet C (ex Google)-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.26
|Google launches platform to create video games from text prompts (Financial Times)
|
06.10.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones verliert (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.26
|Google set to defend £1.2bn UK lawsuit over ‘excessive’ app download charges (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|316,05
|-0,06%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|312,55
|0,00%
|Constellation Energy Corp Registered Shs When Issued
|252,35
|-4,38%
|Oklo
|29,48
|-7,24%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt stabil -- DAX schlussendlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt trat auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der Dow bewegt sich moderat aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach unten.