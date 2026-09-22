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22.09.2026 08:11:47

Google Signs Agreement With Georgia Power For Nuclear Energy Advancement In Georgia

(RTTNews) - Google (GOOG, GOOGL) said that it has signed a new agreement with Georgia Power to support clean and reliable nuclear energy in Georgia, along with providing savings for customers.

Under the agreement, which is subject to approval by the Georgia Public Service Commission or PSC, Google will support uprates at Georgia Power's owned portion of the nuclear units at Plant Vogtle and Plant Hatch. The uprates are expected to add approximately 96 megawatts of new capacity to the electric grid for Georgia Power customers.

Google's subscription is expected to provide approximately $900 million in projected benefits to customers over the life of the nuclear units.

As part of the transaction, Google will subscribe to the new NU-1 tariff and receive Zero-Emission Credits (ZECs) associated with the power generated by the nuclear unit uprates. The agreement is also designed to protect customers who do not participate from incremental costs associated with the uprate work.

On the NASDAQ, GOOG ended Monday's trading at $350.87, up $6.46 or 1.9 percent. In overnight trading, the stock is up 0.52 percent at $352.71.

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