Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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29.06.2026 09:52:00
Google Stock Is Down Double Digits. Warren Buffett and Greg Abel Aren't Worried -- and Here's Why You Shouldn't Be Either.
Last year, Warren Buffett corrected one of his previous investing mistakes. He initiated a sizable position in Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), several years after admitting that he regretted not buying the stock earlier. After Buffett stepped down as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) CEO at the end of 2025, his successor, Greg Abel, more than tripled the conglomerate's stake in Alphabet. The stock now ranks as Berkshire's fifth-largest holding. But Google's stock has fallen by double digits over the past few weeks. Are Buffett and Abel worried that they made a mistake buying the stock? I don't think so. If you own shares of Alphabet, here's why you shouldn't be worried, either.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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