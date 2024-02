Google stresses safety with Gemma open models

Google has unveiled Gemma, a family of open models designed to assist developers and researchers enganged in responsible AI development. Google said the Gemma models were created from the same research and technology used to create its Gemini models.Described as a new generation of models, Gemma is a family of lightweight models developed by Google DeepMind and other teams across Google. Gemma model weights come in two sizes, Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B, both with pre-trained and instruction-tuned variants.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel