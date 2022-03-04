|
04.03.2022 23:18:31
Google Suspends All Advertising In Russia
(RTTNews) - Search giant Google (GOOG) has suspended all advertising in Russia.
"In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we're pausing Google ads in Russia," a Google spokesperson told CNBC on Friday. "The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate."
The decision covers all Google's ad surfaces in Russia including Google display advertising, YouTube and search, the company said.
The decision to suspend advertising in Russia comes after the country's internet watchdog, Roskomnadzor, accused that YouTube was running advertising campaigns to misinform Russian citizen about the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Roskomnadzor had demanded that Google stop showing what it perceived to be false ads about the Ukraine war, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Google had stopped advertising content produced by Russian state media, adding it did not want people to take advantage of the conflict for financial gain.
Twitter had announced a similar decision last week to suspend advertising in both Russia and Ukraine.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|2 403,00
|-1,05%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|2 421,00
|-0,86%
