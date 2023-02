Google to Defend Its Business From Microsoft and ChatGPT With Home-Grown AI Software Bard

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's never been a faster-growing consumer application than social media sensation ChatGPT, according to research from UBS. As reported by Reuters, artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT took only two months to reach 100 million users. And this rise to prominence has sparked an absolute AI frenzy.Some believe that ChatGPT poses an existential threat to traditional internet search companies like Google, which is owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). But Alphabet isn't going to cede its territory without pushing back. On Feb. 6, Alphabet announced its answer to ChatGPT: AI software of its own called Bard.When people traditionally use Google or other search engines to get information, they ask specific questions with specific answers. For example, "What is the capital city of Djibouti?" (The answer, of course, is Djibouti.) To answer this objective question, Google would search the internet and present users with a list of authoritative websites they could go to.Continue reading