25.04.2022 18:00:00
Google to donate Istio service mesh to the CNCF
Google Cloud has submitted its popular open source service mesh technology Istio for donation to the vendor-neutral Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).“Today we are excited to announce that Google and the Istio Steering Committee have submitted the Istio project for consideration as an incubating project,” Chen Goldberg, VP of engineering at Google Cloud wrote in a blog post.To read this article in full, please click here
