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09.09.2026 15:11:04

Google To Invest 13 Bln Euros In Finland To Develop AI Infra, Clean Energy

(RTTNews) - Google Global Infrastructure announced on Wednesday that it will deepen its commitment to invest 13 billion euros in Finland to develop AI infrastructure, clean energy and local community support. This invest is Google's largest single investment in Europe and is expected to contribute 3.6 billion euros to Finaland's GDP. Further, the investment will create thousands of jobs and fund regional environemental projects.

Google had launched its first data centre in Finland about 15 years back in Hamina. The new investment is expected to support its core services - such as Search, Maps and Gemini.

Initial construction is planned between 2027 and 2028. Over the next four years, Google is planning to support education and economic growth in local communities in Hamina, Kajaani, Muhos and Vaala through investment of 31 million euros.

Google plans AI upskilling with the support of the local colleges and creating new training opportunities for 100 Finnish students in future data centre careers.

Bikash Koley, vice president of Google Global Infrastructure revealed that, "we are partnering on a portfolio of solutions that are aligned with our commitments to keep energy affordable for consumers and invest in clean energy." On this front, google will support Finland's grid by signing a 22-year agreement to support the life extension of the Loviisa nuclear power plant. Furthermore, it will be adding new onshore wind capacity, and contracting for a new 94-megawatt battery system to help stabilize prices during cold, windless periods.

In addition, Google is planning to fund projects to regenerate native forests and wetlands.

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