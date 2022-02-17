Google to Limit Personal Information Shared on Android

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Facebook's advertising machine was one of the most efficient money-making operations in the history of the world. Until last year, that is, when Apple threw a $10 billion wrench in it. Now, Google is following in the Cupertino company's footsteps.The tech giant announced Wednesday that it will limit the amount of personal information shared to digital advertisers from the 2.5 billion Android devices used around the world.