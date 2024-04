Google to merge Angular and Wiz frameworks

Google has announced plans to eventually merge its Angular and Wiz web frameworks. The company says it is already looking for ways that Angular could benefit from Wiz's superior performance, while Wiz could benefit from Angular's focus on developer experience.In a blog post posted by the Angular team on March 30, proponents said that Angular and Wiz were “better together.” The merge will happen "gradually and responsibly" over the coming years, according to the post. Google’s strategy is to steadily open-source Wiz features via Angular and follow an open model of development. A public RFC (request for comment) process will ensure community feedback is gathered on relevant proposed features. The primary goal of the merge is to improve the Angular framework.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel