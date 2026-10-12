Alphabet A Aktie

Alphabet A für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.10.2026 22:28:36

Google Unveils Fitbit Edge With AI Health Coach

(RTTNews) - Google has introduced Fitbit Edge, a new fitness tracker designed to bridge the gap between the screenless Fitbit Air and the more advanced Pixel Watch 5, as the company expands its Google Health ecosystem.

Priced at $179.99, Fitbit Edge features a Hybrid OLED display with 46 percent more viewing area than previous Fitbit trackers, built-in precision GPS, an altimeter and more than 50 on-device exercise modes. Google said the device can automatically recognize up to 100 workouts and offers real-time guidance through its Google Health Coach.

The tracker also includes ECG capabilities, continuous heart-rate monitoring, skin-temperature sensing and Health Guardian features designed to monitor trends including blood pressure and insulin resistance. Battery life is rated at up to seven days, while five minutes of charging can provide a full day of use.

Fitbit Edge is available for preorder and will reach stores on October 27. Google is also launching a $219.99 Stephen Curry Special Edition.

The launch comes alongside broader Google Health updates, including enhanced Fitbit Air capabilities and a new partnership with Flo Health focused on women's health.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

mehr Analysen
09.10.26 Alphabet A Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.10.26 Alphabet A Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.10.26 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.10.26 Alphabet A Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.10.26 Alphabet A Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet A (ex Google) 316,15 0,68% Alphabet A (ex Google)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung an der Anleihenfront: ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich --Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich, kein Handel in Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren Gewinne zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten zum Auftakt der neuen Woche ebenfalls die Käufer. An den US-Börsen waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen. In Fernost fanden die Märkte keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen