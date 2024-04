Google unveils open source projects for generative AI

Google at Google Cloud Next 24 unveiled three open source projects for building and running generative AI models. The company also introduced new large language models to its MaxText project of JAX-built LLMs.The new LLM models in MaxText include Gemma, GPT-3, Llama 2, and Mistral, which are supported across both Google Cloud TPUs and Nvidia GPUs, the company said. To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel