Google updates Vertex AI with new LLM capabilities, agent builder feature

Google has added new large language models (LLMs) and a new agent builder feature to its AI and machine learning platform Vertex AI at its annual Google Cloud Next conference.The LLM include a public preview of the Gemini 1.5 Pro model, which has support for 1-million-token context.The expanded support for context allows native reasoning over enormous amounts of data specific to an input request, the company said, adding that it has received feedback from enterprises that this expanded support can eliminate the need to fine-tune models or employ retrieval augmented generation (RAG) to ground model responses.