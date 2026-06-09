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09.06.2026 09:52:00
Google's $920 Million‑a‑Month Deal Could Supercharge the SpaceX IPO
We're only days away from the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in stock market history. SpaceX is preparing to launch at a valuation of roughly $1.8 trillion. And this already interesting IPO story just became even more intriguing.SpaceX announced on June 5, 2026, that it had entered into a three-year cloud service agreement with Google LLC, an operating unit of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). What made the contract so noteworthy is that Google will pay SpaceX a whopping $920 million per month. Could the Google deal further turbocharge SpaceX's imminent IPO? Quite possibly. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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