Google's AI spam detector

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Google is searching for new ways to fight spammy query results. The company is seeking to patent a method for identifying abusive user accounts "based on playlists." This system, which would likely be built into YouTube, calculates a "playlist score" based on features associated with a user's playlist. A playlist's features include its content, view count, "quality score," and the activity level of the user that created it. This system also calculates a "channel score" based on the user's average playlist score. Continue reading