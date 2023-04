Google's AI wants to do it all

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Google wants to make web development as simple as sending a text. The search giant is seeking to patent tech for creating a user interface using AI . Basically, this system trains machine learning models on user interfaces, graphical elements and natural language descriptions, so that the model can generate graphical user interfaces using textual descriptions that "describe the high-level design goal." Continue reading