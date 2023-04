Google’s Bard AI to take on GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer

Google has added code generation and debugging capabilities to its generative AI offering, dubbed Bard AI, in response to rival offerings from Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer.“Starting now, Bard can help with programming and software development tasks, including code generation, debugging, and code explanation,” Paige Bailey, group product manager at Google Research, wrote in a blog post.Bard’s programming and software development aiding capabilities cover over 20 programming languages including C++, Go, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Typescript, Bailey said. The generative AI is now also capable of assisting developers with writing functions for Google Sheets.To read this article in full, please click here