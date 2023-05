Google’s Duet AI to take on Amazon CodeWhisperer, GitHub Copilot

Google at its annual I/O conference on Wednesday said that it would be introducing a new generative AI engine, akin to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for users of its cloud platform.Dubbed Duet AI for Google Cloud, the new engine is designed to help developers code, and also offers assistance to administrators, cloud operators, data engineers, and security professionals in their daily tasks, via various features across the company’s cloud services.The new generative engine, which is powered by Google’s foundation models including Codey — also unveiled Wednesday — can provide code recommendations, generate blocks of code, identify errors in code and suggest fixes for developers and data engineers, the company said.To read this article in full, please click here