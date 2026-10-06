Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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07.10.2026 00:17:09
Google's Fitbit Edge Tracker May Cost Around $180 With 7-Day Battery Life
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Google's upcoming Fitbit Edge fitness tracker could cost around $180 in the U.S. and offer up to seven days of battery life, according to a new leak.
The tracker is expected to sit between the Pixel Watch 5 and screen-free Fitbit Air, combining a smaller design with a display for notifications and additional features. Leaked European pricing puts the device at EUR 179, while the U.K. price is reportedly GBP 159.
The Fitbit Edge is said to feature a 1.34-inch AMOLED display and provide up to seven days of battery life with the always-on display disabled, or two days with it enabled.
A five-minute charge could reportedly provide 24 hours of use. Other specifications include IP68 and 5ATM water resistance, Bluetooth 5.4 and a 17.7-gram weight.
The tracker is also expected to offer health and fitness features including blood oxygen monitoring, heart-rate tracking, ECG, VO2 Max and blood pressure and insulin trends.
It may support Gemini and Google Play-related features, while its battery could be user-replaceable. Unlike the Pixel Watch, the Fitbit Edge is reportedly compatible with both Android and iPhone, although Google has not announced a release date.
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)
Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.08.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.08.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.08.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.05.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|308,75
|0,03%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|306,05
|0,05%
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