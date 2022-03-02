Google's Fitbit Recalls 1.7 Million Smartwatches Due To Burn Risks

(RTTNews) - The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday that Google-owned Fitbit is recalling its Ionic smartwatches due to the danger of burns.

According to the Product Safety Commission, the lithium-ion batteries in the smartwatches can overheat, thus leading to burns. The Commission has asked all customers to immediately stop using the Iconic watches and start sending them back to the company. After the device is returned, consumers will get a refund of $299 and a discount code for 40 percent off on select Fitbit devices.

The Commission said that around 1 million Ionic watches have been sold in the US with another 700,000 being sold in the international market.

Fitbit said that it has received at least 115 reports in the US of the battery in the watch overheating, with 78 reports of burn injuries, two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns. On an international basis, the company has received 59 reports of overheating, with 40 reports of burn injuries.

A Fitbit spokesperson said that the burn incidents involving the smartwatch was rare. The recall doesn't include the company's other smartwatches or fitness trackers.

Google announced the takeover of Fitbit in 2019 for around $2.1 billion at a fully diluted equity value. The deal, which was completed last year was aimed at increasing Google's presence in the smartwatch market.