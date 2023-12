Google's Gemini AI Could Be a Game Changer

Since it was introduced late last year, OpenAI's ChatGPT and the GPT family of large language models that power it have been unbeatable. GPT-4, the most recent LLM from OpenAI, is largely considered the most capable generative AI model available.Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google offers AI models of its own, including the PaLM family of large language models. PaLM 2 was announced in May, and it's used internally by Google in various applications in addition to being available to Google Cloud customers.PaLM 2 is less powerful than GPT-4, but Google's next-generation AI model may match or even beat OpenAI's flagship model. Google's Gemini , announced on Wednesday, is the company's most powerful AI model to date. Built from the ground up to understand text, images, audio, and code, Google claims that Gemini beats GPT-4 across a wide range of AI benchmarks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel