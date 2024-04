Google’s Gemini Cloud Assist helps manage cloud apps

Google’s cloud computing division, Google Cloud, at its annual Google Cloud Next conference has introduced Gemini Cloud Assist, an AI-powered assistant designed to help enterprise teams manage applications and networks in Google Cloud.Gemini Cloud Assist, now available in private preview, can be accessed through a chat interface in the Google Cloud console. It is powered by Google’s proprietary large language model, Gemini .“Gemini’s contextual and personalized AI guidance understands your Google Cloud resources to help you craft new designs, deploy workloads, manage applications, troubleshoot issues, and optimize performance and costs,” Google said.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel