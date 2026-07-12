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12.07.2026 16:05:00
Google's In-House AI Chip Strategy Could Be a Bigger Threat to Nvidia Than Investors Think. Here's Why.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has been developing its own Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) for years. But it wasn't until recently that the company started to see these processors not just as a side project but as a real alternative to Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphics processors.The shift could be consequential for Nvidia, as Google focuses more on using its own processors and renting them to other AI companies.Here's why Google's TPUs could be a bigger threat to Nvidia than investors might think.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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