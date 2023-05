Google's Latest Challenge To ChatGPT? Tech Giant To Reportedly Unveil Advanced AI Offering At I/O 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

In the wake of OpenAI’s chatGPT gaining worldwide popularity, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reportedly plans to announce updates in generative artificial intelligence. What Happened: Google’s annual developer I/O 2023 Conference on Wednesday will reportedly focus on AI with the announcement related to generative AI updates, including the launch of a general-use large language model or LLM, reported CNBC, citing internal company documents.See Also: Google Announces The End Of Passwords: What You Need To KnowThe tech giant reportedly plans to unveil PaLM 2 — the newest and most advanced LLM that supports over 100 languages — that has undergone extensive testing ...Full story available on Benzinga.com