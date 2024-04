Google's Massive AI Risk Isn't What You Think

Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google unit continues to introduce impressive artificial intelligence (AI) tools, but that's not the problem for the company in the future. What's worrying is how the company will make money from AI . In this video, Travis Hoium digs into the potential business model changes facing Google and its search business.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 9, 2024. The video was published on April 10, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel