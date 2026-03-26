OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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26.03.2026 16:47:11
Google's Massive AI Win: OpenAI Gives Up on Video
A year ago, the market thought OpenAI was a threat to Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) in artificial intelligence. But this week, we learned the company is giving up on AI video, ceding the space to Alphabet. This is not only a boon for the tech giant, but it could also help the company continue growing key products like YouTube and Google Cloud, which are huge growth engines. I cover the latest implications in this video. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 26, 2026. The video was published on March 26, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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