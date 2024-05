Google's New Rival May Finally Be Here — Sam Altman's OpenAI Could Launch It Just Ahead Of Search Giant's I/O Conference

ChatGPT parent OpenAI is reportedly set to announce its AI-powered search product on Monday, potentially intensifying its rivalry with Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google.What Happened: The announcement, which is subject to change, has not been previously disclosed. It might coincide with the day preceding Google’s annual I/O conference, scheduled to commence on Tuesday, during which the technology powerhouse is anticipated to reveal numerous AI-related products, reported Reuters, citing two people familiar with the matter. Previously, it was reported that Sam Altman-led OpenAI’s search product is an extension of the company’s AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, and allows it to directly pull information from the web and include citations.See Also: Elon Musk Agrees ‘Meta Can’t Be Trusted’ After Zuckerberg-Led Social Media Giant Hit With $37M Fine Over Data Sharing PracticesOpenAI’s ChatGPT, a chatbot product that ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel