Google's patent may save some power on AI development

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Google wants to make its AI more accurate without gobbling up computing power. The company filed a patent application for a diffusion model with "improved accuracy and reduced consumption of computational resources." As the title implies, Google's system aims to train diffusion models, which are a common type of machine learning model commonly used for image generation and restoration, that can more efficiently paint a clearer picture. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel