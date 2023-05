Google’s Vertex AI machine learning platform gets generative AI tools

At Google's annual I/O conference, the internet giant on Wednesday said that it was adding tools for building generative AI capabilities to its machine learning operations platform, dubbed Vertex AI.The generative AI tools added to Google Cloud’s Vertex AI include three new foundation models; so-called embeddings APIs for text and images; a tool for reinforcement learning from human feedback; and previously showcased tools such as the Generative AI Studio, Model Garden and the PaLM 2 large language model for text and chat. To read this article in full, please click here