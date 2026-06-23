

EQS-Media / 23.06.2026 / 08:45 CET/CEST



Press Release

Gookapi Sociedad Limitada and Your Family Entertainment AG join forces to promote European storytelling

Bilbao / Munich, June 23rd 2026 – Gookapi Sociedad Limitada (Gookapi) and Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) announce their collaboration on YFE’s distribution of Gookapi’s television series 'Liz’ Creative Workshop', 'Ezki the Storyteller' and 'Mithy the Explorer'; all produced by established Basque production company Baleuko.

The partnership is dedicated to the international promotion and distribution of value-driven, educative European storytelling, bringing high-quality, creative and educational content to children and families around the world.

The cooperation reflects the shared commitment of both companies to champion original European stories, cultural diversity and inspiring content that encourages creativity, curiosity and learning. Through YFE’s international distribution expertise and Gookapi’s creative vision, the three series will reach new audiences across multiple territories and platforms.

The foundation for this collaboration was strengthened through encounters at Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, one of Europe’s leading platforms for presenting strong stories, discovering innovative animation projects and building meaningful industry networks.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Your Family Entertainment AG, a company that shares our passion for high-quality children’s content and European storytelling. YFE’s experience, dedication and long-standing relationships in the international market make them an ideal partner for bringing these stories to audiences worldwide,” said Marianela Gomis, Head of Content and Authorized Signatory of Gookapi Sociedad Limitada.

“We highly value Gookapi’s creative excellence and their commitment to developing meaningful stories for children. The company has built an impressive portfolio that combines imagination, education and entertainment in a truly European spirit. We are proud to work alongside Marianela Gomis and her team to help these productions reach additional international audiences,” said Klaus Forch, Authorized Signatory of Your Family Entertainment AG.

The agreement underlines the commitment of both companies to support European creators and strengthen the presence of European children’s programming in the global marketplace. By expanding the reach of Liz’ Creative Workshop, Ezki the Storyteller and Mithy the Explorer, Gookapi and YFE aim to contribute to a vibrant and internationally visible European storytelling ecosystem.

About Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE):

Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE), headquartered in Munich, is one of Germany's leading companies in the production and distribution of children's and family programming. YFE owns one of Europe's largest independent film libraries, featuring beloved titles such as "Enid Blyton," "Fix & Foxi," and "The Fairly OddParents." YFE's content is renowned for its educational quality, entertainment value, and non-violent nature. With its "Content with a Purpose" philosophy, YFE is committed to not only entertaining children and families, but also positively accompanying young people in their development — through stories that provide guidance, foster empathy, and present trustworthy role models. YFE thus positions itself as a pioneer for a children's media market optimized not by ratings, clickbait, or algorithmic reach logic, but by quality, responsibility, and trust.

YFE operates the multi-award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix & Foxi TV," which is present on four continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV," as well as various mobile and digital channels worldwide. In December 2021, YFE secured Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON), formerly Genius Brands International of Hollywood, as its new majority shareholder. Together, YFE and Kartoon Studios deliver high-quality "Content with a Purpose" to a global audience.

About Gookapi Sociedad Limitada (Gookapi):

Gookapi specializes in the distribution, financing, co-production, and development of creative and technological projects. Our mission is to connect quality content with platforms, channels, and audiences around the world. At Gookapi, we believe that children's entertainment is a powerful tool for educating, inspiring, and supporting children. Therefore, we carefully select and promote stories that make a positive contribution to their childhood.

Contact Your Family Entertainment AG

Laurence Robinet

Türkenstraße 87

80799 München

Deutschland

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0

E-Mail: laurence.robinet@yfe.tv

www.yfe.tv

www.rictv.de

Contact Gookapi Sociedad Limitada

Marianella Gomis

Calle de Oiñiturri

Durango, Bizkaia, 48200

Email: nella@gookapi.com

www.gookapi.com

End of the press release