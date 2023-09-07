Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces another new deployment and contract renewal for K5 Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs”).

Gooooal! NY Sports Complex Deploys K5 and Fortune 1000 Hotel Renews Contract for 2nd Year (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope’s commitment to making children safe extends beyond the classroom and into extracurricular and recreational activities. With over 3.5 billion followers worldwide, soccer is the number one sport on planet Earth, and Knightscope has begun protecting a new generation of players and fans in New York. A soccer academy and sports complex in Long Island now has a K5 ASR securing its entrance against trespassers and patrolling its parking lot to deter vehicle and catalytic converter thefts. The academy serves children from ages 2-18 as well as a Women’s Professional Soccer League (WPSL) team, making it an ideal candidate for an elevated public safety program.

A Fortune 1000 hotel and resort chain client renewed its K5 ASR contract in the Seattle area for the second year. Hospitality is a growing segment among Knightscope’s clientele. The Company has already secured numerous deployments and multi-year renewals in hotels, casinos and resorts, and this client boasts 6,500 properties globally, over 5,400 locations of which are in the United States. Knightscope’s recommendations for combatting crimes challenging the hotel industry target strategies for reducing activities such as burglary/theft, physical assaults, vehicle break-ins, human trafficking (prostitution) and murder. And ongoing renewals offer an optimistic outlook of the contributing effectiveness Knightscope provides to a safer lodging experience for guests, staff and visitors.

Knightscope’s ASR services and industry leading emergency communications products help better protect the places people live, work, study and visit. To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Autonomous Security Robots – now with the option of Private LTE – book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

KNIGHTSCOPE’S ROBOT ROADSHOW IS COMING TO RICHMOND, VIRGINIA

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow will be landing in Richmond, VA, on September 22, 2023, at the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) police department located at 224 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219. The Roadshow will be open from 10:00am to 4:00pm Eastern Time.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event, allowing potential clients and the general public to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate controlled, space-age "pod” where attendees may experience the self-driving, electric technologies that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

Watch a brief video of the Robot Roadshow at the Tesla Takeover here.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

