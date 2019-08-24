Gopal Nayak Scientific Research Book on Patchouli is No. 1 Best-Seller on Amazon Herbal Remedies

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Gopal Nayak and Mahendra Kumar Trivedi were recognized with International No. 1 best-selling status for the scientific research book "Impact of Biofield Treatment on Growth and Anatomical Characteristics of Pogostemon cablin (Benth.) also known in the cosmetic and perfume industry as Patchouli.

The book garnered No. 1 status on Amazon in several categories including: Herbal Remedies, Tropical Agriculture, Mind-Body Medicine, Aromatherapy, Medical Atlases, Nosology, Biophysics, Biochemistry, Sustainable Agriculture, Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Horticulture, Homeopathy, Pathophysiology, Biotechnology, and Holistic Medicine.

Gopal's research focused on Pogostemoncablin , which is a known aromatic plant that is cultivated for its essential oil used widely in perfumery and cosmetic industries. In the present study, the effect of biofield treatment was studied on the growth of P. cablin. For this study an in-vitro culture system was set up in two groups, viz., control and treatment, each of which was derived from three different explant sources, namely leaf, node and petiole. Further these in-vitro plantlets were hardened and transferred to external environment. The stomatal cells and epidermal hair growth were also studied at various morphogenetic stages. The study revealed that a single transmission of a biofield energy treatment produced a significant increase in growth in the treated group throughout all the morphogenetic phases from in-vitro to in vivo level. A remarkable increase in stomatal cells and epidermal hair was also seen in the treated group.

Gopal Nayak is one of the youngest enlightened spiritual gurus for the new generation in India.

"Gopal is a pioneer in ushering in a new era of dogma-free spirituality to help people optimize their fate and fortune," said Alice Branton, CEO of Trivedi Global, Inc.

Gopal Nayak has transformed the life thousands of individuals from around the world, especially in USA, Canada and Europe, as they report an impact on problems related to physical, mental and emotional health, and improvements in business and finances as well as family and social relationships.

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & The Trivedi Effect®

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW and more.

Dahryn Trivedi, a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, inspiring Trivedi Effect speaker and paradigm-shifting scientist also joins in the mission. She recently spoke at NASDAQ and was featured on ABC, NBC, and CW.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in over 4,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 350 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations. These publications are available in over 4,000 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

