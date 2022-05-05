GoPro Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue up 6% year-over-year to $217 million

GAAP EPS of $0.04 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.09

GoPro Subscribers up 85% year-over-year to 1.74 million

Cash & Investments Increased 52% year-over-year to $450 million

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and posted management commentary on the investor relations section of its website at https://investor.gopro.com/.

"We hit the ground running in 2022, successfully growing year-over-year revenue and profitability while launching exciting new products," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "With several additional products slated for launch later this year, we expect to continue this TAM-expanding trend."

"The first quarter of 2022 represents another quarter of GAAP profitability, coinciding with GoPro's strategic shift to becoming a more direct-to-consumer, subscription centric business back in the second quarter of 2020," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO. "Over that period, we've steadily grown revenue, gross margin and, importantly, GAAP profitability as well as cash."

Q1 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $217 million , up 6% year-over-year from $204 million .

, up 6% year-over-year from . GoPro.com revenue, including subscription revenue, increased 8% year-over-year to $89 million , or 41% of total revenue. Subscription and service revenues totaled $19 million , up 73% year-over-year.

, or 41% of total revenue. Subscription and service revenues totaled , up 73% year-over-year. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 41.8% and 42.0% respectively, up from the prior year period at 38.6% and 39.2%, respectively.

GAAP net income was $6 million , or $0.04 per share, up from a net loss of $10 million or $0.07 per share in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income was $15 million , or $0.09 per share, up 214% from $5 million , or $0.03 per share in the prior year period.

, or per share, up from a net loss of or per share in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income was , or per share, up 214% from , or per share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $21 million , or 10% of revenue, compared to $11 million , or 5% of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 10% of revenue, compared to , or 5% of revenue in the prior year period. Cameras with retail prices at or above $400 represented 92% of Q1 2022 camera revenue, up from 79% in Q1 2021.

represented 92% of Q1 2022 camera revenue, up from 79% in Q1 2021. Q1 2022 Street ASP was $414 , up 13% year-over-year.

Recent Business Highlights

Launched Volta, a standalone premium battery and remote-control grip that delivers more than four hours of recording at 4K 30 frames per second.

30 frames per second. Launched Creator Edition, an all-in-one content capturing powerhouse that makes vlogging, filmmaking and live streaming easier than ever by combing the power of HERO10 Black with GoPro Mods and GoPro's new premium accessory, Volta.

Launched GoPro Player + ReelSteady desktop app, a powerful, yet easy-to-use desktop app with professional-level stabilization and 360 content tools for creators.

Launched HERO 10 Black Bones, the ultimate no-compromise FPV (First Person View) drone camera.

Won a 2nd Technical & Engineering Emmy® Award from the National Association of Television Arts & Sciences for GoPro's innovation in in-camera sensor and software stabilization technology.

Expanded remote work options to two of GoPro's international innovation hubs, Bucharest and Paris , as part of GoPro's strategy to attract and retain top talent.



Results Summary:





Three months ended March 31, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

% Change Revenue

$ 216,705

$ 203,680

6.4% Gross margin











GAAP

41.8%

38.6%

320 bps Non-GAAP

42.0%

39.2%

280 bps Operating income (loss)











GAAP

$ 8,162

$ (3,512)

(332.4)% Non-GAAP

$ 18,124

$ 6,913

162.2% Net income (loss)











GAAP

$ 5,685

$ (10,168)

(155.9)% Non-GAAP

$ 15,196

$ 4,835

214.3% Diluted net income (loss) per share











GAAP

$ 0.04

$ (0.07)

(157.1)% Non-GAAP

$ 0.09

$ 0.03

200.0% Adjusted EBITDA

$ 20,649

$ 10,720

92.6%

Conference Call

GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

Prior to the start of the call, the Company will post Management Commentary on the "Events & Presentations" section of its investor relations website at https://investor.gopro.com . Management will make brief opening comments before taking questions.

To listen to the live conference call, please call +1 844-200-6205 (US) or +1 929-526-1599 (International) and enter access code 571477, approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at https://investor.gopro.com . A recording of the webcast will be available on GoPro's website, https://investor.gopro.com , from approximately two hours after the call through July 28, 2022.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com . Open roles can be found on our careers page . Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal . GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , Twitter , YouTube , and GoPro's blog The Current .

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

GoPro's Use of Social Media

GoPro announces material financial information using the Company's investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. GoPro may also use social media channels to communicate about the Company, its brand and other matters; these communications could be deemed material information. Investors and others are encouraged to review posts on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , Twitter , YouTube , GoPro's investor relations website and blog The Current .

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GoPro reports gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense, net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, GoPro reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP items exclude, where applicable, the effects of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other related costs, non-cash interest expense, gain on sale and license of intellectual property and the tax impact of these items. When planning, forecasting and analyzing gross margin, operating expenses, other income (expense), tax expense, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share for future periods, GoPro does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for reconciling items which are inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation may include but are not limited to our direct-to-consumer and subscription-centric strategy to grow revenue; our share repurchase plan; and overall consumer demand. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include our cumulative GAAP income from the past three years may not be sustainable in future periods, we may not be able to achieve our forecast, sustain revenue growth or profitability, and our operating results may fluctuate unpredictably; our ability to effectively grow our direct-to-consumer and subscription business; our ability to maintain the value and reputation of our brand and protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the United States and global economies could have a material adverse impact on our business in particular; the risk that our sales fall below our forecasts, especially during the holiday season; the risk we fail to manage our operating expenses effectively, and may result in our financial performance suffering the fact that our plan to profitability depends in part on further penetrating our total addressable market, and we may not be successful in doing so; the fact that sales of our cameras, mounts and accessories for substantially all of our revenue, and any decrease in the sales or change in sales mix of these products could harm our business; the risk that growing our direct-to-consumer and subscription business while reducing our reliance on our other sales channels could impact profitability; any inability to successfully manage product introductions, product transitions, product pricing and marketing; the fact that a small number of retailers and distributors account for a substantial portion of our revenue and our level of business with them could be significantly reduced; our transition away from some distributors and retailers; our reliance on third party suppliers, some of which are sole source suppliers, to provide services and components for our products which may be impacted due to supply shortages, long lead times for components, and supply changes, any of which could disrupt our supply chain and may increase our costs such as increased freight rates or shipping delays; the fact that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets, as well as fluctuations in interest rates or currency exchange rates, may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending; our ability to attract, engage and retain qualified personnel; any changes to trade agreements, trade policies, tariffs, and import/export regulations; the effects of the highly competitive market in which we operate, including new market entrants; the fact that we may experience fluctuating revenue, expenses and profitability in the future; risks related to inventory, purchase commitments and long-lived assets; difficulty in attracting and retaining qualified personnel; the importance of maintaining the value and reputation of our brand; the risk that we will encounter problems with our distribution system; the threat of a security breach or other disruption including cyberattacks; the concern that our intellectual property and proprietary rights may not adequately protect our products and services; and other factors detailed in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and as updated in future filings with the SEC including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. GoPro disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

GoPro, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021 Revenue $ 216,705

$ 203,680 Cost of revenue 126,229

124,984 Gross profit 90,476

78,696







Operating expenses:





Research and development 31,598

32,430 Sales and marketing 35,373

35,790 General and administrative 15,343

13,988 Total operating expenses 82,314

82,208 Operating income (loss) 8,162

(3,512) Other income (expense):





Interest expense (2,209)

(5,880) Other expense, net (319)

443 Total other expense, net (2,528)

(5,437) Income (loss) before income taxes 5,634

(8,949) Income tax expense (benefit) (51)

1,219 Net income (loss) $ 5,685

$ (10,168)







Net income (loss) per share:





Basic $ 0.04

$ (0.07) Diluted $ 0.04

$ (0.07)







Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:





Basic 156,864

152,181 Diluted 188,737

152,181

GoPro, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 305,319

$ 401,087 Marketable securities 144,616

137,830 Accounts receivable, net 70,574

114,221 Inventory 119,396

86,409 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,869

42,311 Total current assets 666,774

781,858 Property and equipment, net 17,294

19,003 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,642

27,320 Goodwill 146,459

146,459 Other long-term assets 289,772

285,239 Total assets $ 1,145,941

$ 1,259,879







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 82,925

$ 171,545 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 96,591

128,572 Short-term operating lease liabilities 9,859

9,819 Deferred revenue 43,914

42,505 Short-term debt 124,963

122,391 Total current liabilities 358,252

474,832 Long-term debt 140,304

111,289 Long-term operating lease liabilities 40,203

43,025 Other long-term liabilities 14,396

14,819 Total liabilities 553,155

643,965







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 935,674

1,008,872 Treasury stock, at cost (123,613)

(113,613) Accumulated deficit (219,275)

(279,345) Total stockholders' equity 592,786

615,914 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,145,941

$ 1,259,879

GoPro, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021 Operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 5,685

$ (10,168) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities :





Depreciation and amortization 2,302

3,534 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,678

920 Stock-based compensation 9,836

8,869 Deferred income taxes 2,931

(2) Non-cash restructuring charges —

(99) Non-cash interest expense —

3,433 Other 1,004

112 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (96,843)

(32,091) Net cash used in operating activities (73,407)

(25,492)







Investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment, net (520)

(1,068) Purchases of marketable securities (23,111)

— Maturities of marketable securities 15,900

— Net cash used in investing activities (7,731)

(1,068)







Financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,599

2,998 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (7,175)

(6,246) Repurchase of outstanding common stock (10,000)

— Net cash used in financing activities (14,576)

(3,248) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (54)

(1,092) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (95,768)

(30,900) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 401,087

327,654 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 305,319

$ 296,754

GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense, net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA. We also provide forecasts of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), non-GAAP tax expense, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to help us understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:

the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented;

the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and

the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that reduce cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash charges, the property and equipment being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the amortization of point of purchase (POP) display assets because it is a non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring and other related costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions, including right-of-use asset impairment charges, and the related ongoing operating lease cost of those facilities recorded under Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases . These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods;

. These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods; adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt because it is not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and such losses vary in the frequency and amount;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions, because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired. Although we exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP net income (loss), management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes non-cash interest expense. Prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 in fiscal year 2022, we were required to recognize non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of a debt discount associated with our 2022 Notes and 2025 Notes in accordance with the prior authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash. From fiscal year 2022 and onwards, this debt discount accounting requirement was removed, and as a result non-cash interest expense will no longer be a reconciling item between GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss);

non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments . We utilize a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and

We utilize a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:



Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,685

$ (10,168) Stock-based compensation:





Cost of revenue 447

429 Research and development 4,158

4,136 Sales and marketing 2,123

1,865 General and administrative 3,108

2,439 Total stock-based compensation 9,836

8,869







Acquisition-related costs:





Cost of revenue 47

723 Total acquisition-related costs 47

723







Restructuring and other costs:





Cost of revenue 5

50 Research and development 39

441 Sales and marketing 22

199 General and administrative 13

143 Total restructuring and other costs 79

833







Non-cash interest expense —

3,433 Income tax adjustments (451)

1,145 Non-GAAP net income $ 15,196

$ 4,835







GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) per share 188,737

152,181 Add: Non-GAAP only dilutive securities —

7,671 Non-GAAP shares for diluted net income per share 188,737

159,852







GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.04

$ (0.07) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.09

$ 0.03



Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022

2021 GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 41.8%

38.6% Stock-based compensation 0.2

0.2 Acquisition-related costs —

0.4 Non-GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 42.0%

39.2%







GAAP operating expenses $ 82,314

$ 82,208 Stock-based compensation (9,389)

(8,440) Restructuring and other costs (74)

(783) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 72,851

$ 72,985







GAAP operating income (loss) $ 8,162

$ (3,512) Stock-based compensation 9,836

8,869 Acquisition-related costs 47

723 Restructuring and other costs 79

833 Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,124

$ 6,913



Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,685

$ (10,168) Income tax expense (51)

1,219 Interest expense, net 2,111

5,796 Depreciation and amortization 2,302

3,534 POP display amortization 687

637 Stock-based compensation 9,836

8,869 Restructuring and other costs 79

833 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,649

$ 10,720

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-announces-first-quarter-2022-results-301541265.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.