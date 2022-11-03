|
03.11.2022 22:39:23
GoPro Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - GoPro Inc. (GPRO) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $17.6 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $311.8 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, GoPro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.8 million or $0.19 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $305.1 million from $316.7 million last year.
GoPro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $17.6 Mln. vs. $311.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.10 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.16 -Revenue (Q3): $305.1 Mln vs. $316.7 Mln last year.
