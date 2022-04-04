GoPro Introduces Remote Work Opportunities in Romania, Supporting its Bucharest-based Engineering Office

GoPro's Romanian Research & Development Hub Delivers on Key Hardware, Firmware, Software, Cloud, Web and eCommerce Initiatives and Continues to Hire Employees Across Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating five years since commencing engineering operations in Bucharest, GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced the introduction of permanent remote work opportunities for its Romanian engineering hub, extending the company's approach to combining remote and hybrid work with innovation, and supporting Team Romania's emergence as a key research and development center for the company.

"The team based in Bucharest has been crucial to the development of the GoPro ecosystem," said GoPro Vice President of Software Engineering, Cedric Fernandes. "We are excited to expand our opportunities to include employees from throughout Romania who want to work for a company like GoPro that supports a range of lifestyle choices including the ability to work from our office in Timpuri Noi, work remotely, or a bit of both."

GoPro, which was recently named to Outside Magazine's Best Places to Work list, is excited to extend its remote work benefits to Romania and is actively hiring a wide range of roles in the country. Candidates interested in developing products that support active lifestyles while joining a remote-first, hybrid work culture focused on spreading positivity in the world are encouraged to apply.

To learn more about GoPro Romania career opportunities, visit here.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

