GoPro Launches New Live Streaming Service for GoPro Plus Subscribers

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today launched a high-quality live streaming service, making it simple for GoPro Plus subscribers to live stream from their GoPro camera to GoPro.com. The company also released new firmware for HERO8 Black that adds HyperSmooth 2.0 High and Boost to more video settings and includes official webcam support for macOS. Windows support for GoPro Webcam is now in beta and available for download at GoPro.com/webcam.

"We are really excited to offer high quality, simplified live streaming to GoPro Plus subscribers," said GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. "GoPro Plus subscribers can now live stream from their GoPro camera to their account at GoPro.com, text the live stream link to their family and friends, and boom … they're LIVE. We're committed to delivering outsized value to the more than 400,000 GoPro Plus subscribers, with more exiting benefits coming later this year."

High quality live streaming to GoPro.com is available for HERO8 Black, HERO7 Black and MAX cameras, and adds to the list of valuable GoPro Plus subscription benefits, including unlimited cloud storage of GoPro footage at its original quality, no-questions-asked camera replacement, and up to 50% off GoPro's mounts, accessories and all-new line of backpacks and travel bags. Subscriptions to GoPro Plus are available from GoPro.com at $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually. To learn more about live streaming from your GoPro, visit the GoPro support hub.

GoPro also announced that it has released new HERO8 Black firmware that adds HyperSmooth 2.0 video stabilization to more video settings. The new HERO8 Black firmware also enables official GoPro Webcam support for macOS, elevating this mode from its previous beta status. For Windows users, the GoPro Webcam experience is now available with a beta version of GoPro Webcam desktop utility. For more information about HERO8 Black's webcam support, visit GoPro.com/webcam.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world celebrate and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw clips and video edits to GoPro Awards for social stoke, GoPro gear and cash prizes. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-launches-new-live-streaming-service-for-gopro-plus-subscribers-301119710.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.