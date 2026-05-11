GoPro Q1 Loss Widens As Revenue Drops 26% On Weak Camera Sales

(RTTNews) - Action camera maker GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Monday reported a wider first-quarter loss, as weaker camera demand hurt revenues and margins.

Net loss widened to $80.82 million, or $0.50 loss per share, from a net loss of $46.71 million, or $0.30 loss per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net loss widened to $57.68 million, or $0.35 loss per share, from a net loss of $19.44 million, or $0.12 loss per share, last year.

Revenue declined 26% to $99.07 million from $134.31 million a year earlier, primarily due to lower hardware sales.

Hardware revenue fell 32.8% to $72.15 million, while subscription and services revenue was flat at $26.92 million.

Camera sell-through declined 29% year-over-year to about 313,000 units. Gross margin fell sharply to 4.3% from 32.1% last year, reflecting a $24.5 million charge related to component purchase commitments and a $4.5 million sale of slow-moving inventory.

GoPro subscriber count declined 8% year-over-year to 2.26 million at the end of the quarter.

Separately, the company said its board authorized a review of strategic alternatives and engaged a financial advisor to assist with the process.